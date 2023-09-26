BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a fine, fall day today and there is a whole lot more of this kind of weather ahead as a large, slow-moving area of high pressure stays in control of our weather.

Each day through the end of the week, through the weekend, and into the start of next week will feature lots of sunshine. At times, there will be some haziness to the sky as occasional plumes of wildfire smoke pass overhead. Wednesday will be one of those days.

During the overnight hours, temperatures will be on the chilly side, especially in the usual colder pockets of the Adirondacks and the Northeast Kingdom. There could be some frost in those areas overnight tonight.

Temperatures will be slowly rising until they are in the mid-70s over the weekend - close to 10 degrees above what is considered normal for this time of year.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of all this great, early fall weather. Foliage is starting to change now, and the colors will be popping very soon now, especially in the higher elevations. Enjoy! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.