BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday. Any patchy morning fog will continue to burn off throughout the morning hours. We are left with another day of lovely, quiet weather for the rest of the day. Mostly sunny skies prevail throughout the day, with a few high, thin clouds mixed in. Temperatures are a hair cooler than yesterday but right around average for this time of year, in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, clear skies will set us up for a cooler night again as some communities in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks could fall back into the 30s. A few areas could even see some patchy frost. Again, as is typical for this time of year, a few areas of patchy dense fog may set up early tomorrow morning.

High pressure is setting us up for quiet and lovely weather over the next 7. High temperatures gradually climb a degree or so each day with mostly sunny skies overhead. This weekend looks excellent under mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s as we usher in October on Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

