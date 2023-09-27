2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Enosburg residents face armed robbery charges after police say they tried to hit the local Short Stop convenience store Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Vermont State Police say Brandon Bergeron, 31, entered the store, displayed a knife, grabbed the cash drawer and cigarettes, and fled.

Police say they tracked down Bergeron a short time later with a woman, Cassandra Sweet, 34. They say he tried to flee but was taken into custody.

He was charged with armed robbery and resisting arrest. Sweet was charged with accessory after the fact.

