How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

8 animals seized from RV in South Burlington

Eight animals were seized from an RV in South Burlington Tuesday.
Eight animals were seized from an RV in South Burlington Tuesday.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight animals were seized from an RV in South Burlington and three people are now facing animal cruelty charges.

Police say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of six dogs running loose in the parking lot of the Panera Bread on Shelburne Road. Officers say they had escaped from an RV that was covered in feces and urine.

They say three adults lived in the RV -- along with six dogs, a cat, and a rabbit. Dustin Blouin, 27, owned the cat and rabbit; Chealsi Blouin, 28, owned four of the dogs; and Jakob McElwain, 26, owned the other two. them. All three are facing animal cruelty charges and will face a judge in December.

The animals were removed from the RV.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Woman dies after being hit by car in South Burlington
FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
A store that has been a fixture in downtown Brattleboro for nearly a century is closing its...
Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters will close its doors in Brattleboro
The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in...
New owner for Mac’s Markets
File photo
Lyndonville covered bridge hit by 2 trucks in 1 day

Latest News

The McNeil Generating Station in Burlington
Pipe Dream? It’s decision time on Burlington’s long-simmering proposal to heat buildings with wood-fired steam
Pipe Dream? It's decision time on Burlington's long-simmering proposal to heat buildings with wood-fired steam
Casella moving forward with turning former college campus into training hub
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery