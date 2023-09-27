8 animals seized from RV in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight animals were seized from an RV in South Burlington and three people are now facing animal cruelty charges.

Police say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of six dogs running loose in the parking lot of the Panera Bread on Shelburne Road. Officers say they had escaped from an RV that was covered in feces and urine.

They say three adults lived in the RV -- along with six dogs, a cat, and a rabbit. Dustin Blouin, 27, owned the cat and rabbit; Chealsi Blouin, 28, owned four of the dogs; and Jakob McElwain, 26, owned the other two. them. All three are facing animal cruelty charges and will face a judge in December.

The animals were removed from the RV.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.