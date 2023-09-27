Camp owners asked to close up in ways that will help protect Vermont lakes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With temperatures cooling down and school back in session, state environmental officials have some tips for camp owners closing up for the season.

They’re asking property owners to either leave their docks in place or remove them from the water entirely. But don’t install a bubbler -- or de-icer -- because you could be making it difficult for the animals that rely on waters to ice over in winter.

“We’re looking at protecting public uses. Water quality and fish and wildlife habitat and ice cover is a really important part of the natural lifecycle for Fish and Wildlife, and it offers critical winter habitat,” said Laura Dlugolecki with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation

They say also now is a great time to think about stabilizing the shoreline on your property by planting native plants that can help protect from future flooding.

