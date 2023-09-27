How to help
Casella moving forward with turning former college campus into training hub

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A year after purchasing the former College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Casella officials say they are making progress on plans to turn it into a training hub for employees.

The solid waste company bought the property with the intent of bringing employees from all over the East Coast to Rutland. They are currently getting permits for the property to begin some renovations to existing buildings.

The company hopes to bring more than a thousand people to the campus in the first year of operation, hoping to turn it into an economic driver for their home state.

“If you can develop a space where you can bring a thousand people to the Rutland area each year, that is a boom for the economy, that gives people an intro to the community,” said Casella’s Jeff Weld.

There’s no word on when the whole campus will be up and running.

