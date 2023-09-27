Champlain Housing Trust celebrates $20M gift from MacKenzie Scott

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Housing Trust is celebrating a $20 million donation, the largest gift in the organization’s nearly 40-year history.

The money is coming from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, whose ex-husband, Jeff Bezos, founded Amazon.

CHT says it will be used for several initiatives including creating and preserving permanently affordable housing, supporting and increasing access to homeownership, addressing homelessness, building community, and supporting residents.

“It’s foundational, but it will also have lasting benefits. You know, we’re trying to be smart about how we do it. Some money will be expended but a lot of the money will also go into continuing to support long-term sort of opportunities that we have in front of us,” said CHT CEO Michael Monte.

The organization serves the northwestern three counties in Vermont and manages thousands of apartments, shelter beds, and homes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.