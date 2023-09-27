How to help
With 50 staff sick with COVID, CVPH returns to masking

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh say an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff members prompted Tuesday’s return to masking.

Officials Wednesday said that roughly 50 employees are out with COVID right now, the highest since the pandemic. They also say about 20 patients have the virus and admissions have been climbing over the last week.

The hospital isn’t sure when the policy will be lifted. As of right now., CVPH is the only UVM Health Network facility that has reinstated masking.

