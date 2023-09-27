How to help
Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital brings back mask mandate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital brings back mask mandate

The Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital is requiring patients and visitors to mask up, citing an outbreak in the facility and rising COVID rates.

Employees are also wearing masks and other PPE when appropriate. Hospital officials are asking visitors feeling under the weather to find alternatives to in-person visitation.

Free masks are available at the entrance.

