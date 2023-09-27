Feds provide details of Lake Champlain Kayak cocaine bust

HIGHGATE SPRINGS, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities are providing more details about the wild apprehension last week of a man trying to smuggle more than 26 pounds of cocaine using a kayak on Lake Champlain.

Lake Champlain starts to get quiet in September as boating season wanes and seasonal camps close for winter. But there was some unusual activity last week near the international border. The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended a man trying to smuggle 26 pounds of cocaine using a kayak.

Highgate Springs neighbors like Samantha Spagnolo say it’s unsettling. “We run into stuff with Border Patrol, we find out about things somewhat but nothing of this caliber before, not 26 pounds of cocaine,” she said.

It all happened along the shore of a short-term rental camp on Duck Point Road. Federal agents had positioned themselves in the brush near the camp to observe suspected illicit activity. Officials say they saw a man take a bag to the beach and make a few phone calls. Nearly two hours later, agents detected a boat that had illegally crossed the international border into Vermont and was headed toward where the man was waiting on the beach.

As the boat approached, agents say the man on the beach began dragging a kayak to the water, apparently intending to rendezvous with the boat. But he tripped and fell and agents took him into custody.

In that bag, individually wrapped bricks of cocaine totaling more than 26 pounds. Authorities know Freddy Rodriguez, 38, from another drug operation. Court paperwork says they believe he was meeting up with the vessel to exchange the cocaine for marijuana. While agents captured Rodriguez, the boat he was meeting got away in the darkness and bad weather.

Border Patrol officials declined to comment on how much drug trafficking occurs on the lake.

