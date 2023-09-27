How to help
Gov. Scott directs agencies to cap spending

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is directing his state agencies to cut back on spending next year.

The governor wants all government agencies to cap their spending below the rate of inflation -- at three percent.

He says pandemic cash, which has been giving a big boost to the economy, is fading away and that lawmakers made big investments and tax increases to pay for housing and child care last session.

“I continue to be concerned about Vermonters’ ability to pay and making Vermont more affordable and peoples’ ability to pay. Spending increases of 13 percent don’t meet the mark,” Scott said Wednesday.

Some Democratic lawmakers said they were concerned that holding the line on spending would be challenging as the cost of delivering services has increased. Scott says he has not yet started the budgeting process. He’ll deliver his recommendations to the democratically controlled Legislature in January.

