Health Watch: How exercise fits into prostate cancer recovery

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say an estimated 447 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the state this year. It’s the most common form of cancer for men and the second leading cause of death. While treatment can be debilitating, exercise has been found to play a key role in helping recovery.

“They Have been following something that looks suspicious. They said, ’Well, it’s borderline.’ And then all of a sudden it wasn’t. So, they said, ‘Yeah, it’s cancer,’” said David Bellini, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March.

He went through treatment that included shutting down his testosterone and six weeks of radiation. Bellini says after the second week of treatments he was feeling debilitated more than ever and he didn’t know what to do. “It’s more than just radiation, there’s a whole bunch of processes that you go through. It can be tiring,” he said.

The cancer targets the tissues of the prostate and can cause a number of side effects including difficulty going to the bathroom, bone pain, and weakened legs. Urologists say there are several different treatments people can try but eliminating the production of testosterone is one of the oldest.

“We have new hormonal therapies -- that’s been a big area of advancement. But the others are Immunotherapies, also cancer-directed therapies. The advancements have really not only given us better patient response rate in terms of doing better with the therapies, but they are also more tolerable,” said Mark Plante, a urologist at the UVM Medical Center.

He says that something men may not know is that exercise can have a big difference in treatment. “There’s absolutely no question that activity level is one of the mainstays of both health overall generally, but specifically to when you’re going through any cancer regimen,” Plante said.

“There’s a sign in the cancer clinic that says, ‘Exercise is treatment.’ There’s a couple of those signs, they should be on a billboard,” Bellini said. Since his treatment, Bellini has been working with the RehabGym in Barre. He goes several times a week to work with a physical therapist to target areas that have been affected by the treatments. “The exercise helps a lot. It is something positive that you can do.”

Physical therapists like Jacqueline Jancaitis say a big portion of the people they work with are cancer patients. For someone in Bellini’s condition, exercise helps to return energy and natural functions. “For a lot of people, you think they would be coming in worried about just what was happening with the radiation. But it’s usually much deeper than that, it has to do with what it does to whether or not they can bend down to pick up their dog’s food bowl. So, a lot of time we are not actually dealing with just the diagnosis, we are dealing with the function of their life,” Jancaitis said.

As part of September’s National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Plante and other health officials say getting screened can be an important first step. “They remain the ways that men would be most likely to get an early diagnosis,” he said.

“Mine was only detectable because of the PSA and the biopsy. They would have never found it,” Bellini said.

