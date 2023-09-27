High PCB levels detected in two Wallingford Elementary preschool classrooms

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Inspections revealed high levels of Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in two preschool classrooms at Wallingford Elementary school.

PCBs are known to cause cancer and various other illnesses.

The preschool students are at home until Thursday as the sorts out which rooms they are going to put them in.

Superintendent Brian Hill says right now the plan is to move students out and into classrooms where PCB levels are healthy.

One of the contaminated rooms will still be used for older students.

Hill said the health department provided guidance on different plans the school could take.

He said the department says different levels of PCB affect people depending on their age - whether they are Pre-K students, K-6 students or 7th grade and above.

Hill assures the older students will be safe in the room with the higher levels of PCB.

The school had a community meeting Monday night to talk to caregivers about the issue.

He says he thinks it was able to relieve some concerns.

“Our representatives from those departments did a great job of giving us some perspective and context that those levels are not levels that we should be worried about - they’re levels that we should be addressing - but nothing something we should be worried about,” Hill said.

Hill said the school does have a long-term plan for those spaces.

A contractor will re-inspect those rooms to find the cause of the PCBs.

The school will then do remediation work over the summer.

Comparing Wallingford Elementary exposure to other schools in the area - the levels are lower than some others.

Burlington High school’s highest level of PCB contamination hit 6,300 nanograms per cubic meter.

The two affected preschool rooms at Wallingford hit around 90 nanograms.

The EPA recommends general exposure risk to not exceed 100-600 nanograms.

But exposure risk varies by age group.

Pre-K students should not exceed 30 nanograms of exposure, k-6th shouldn’t exceed 60 and 7th and up should not exceed 100.

The EPA has higher limits than the Vermont health department - which is why there are different plans in place when it comes to PCB levels in schools in the state.

