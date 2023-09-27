How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Isle La Motte Selectboard selects new town clerk

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Isle La Motte’s selectboard chose their interim town clerk Tuesday.

The town selected, Vickie Buswell. She will act as town clerk until they find a permanent replacement.

This after several town officials resigned following concerns of local spending from the former selectboard chair.

As Buwell took her seat into her new role, Mary-Catherine Graziano, the Selectboard Chair said “You may sit down, thank you. We really appreciate you, that’s a hard place to sit, and you did it with grace.”

Buswell will start training for the position next week. The town also filled the position of animal control officer.

They still need to find an assistant town clerk.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Woman dies after being hit by car in South Burlington
Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
John Neville
Vt. man with history of disturbances arrested again
The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in...
New owner for Mac’s Markets
Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby

Latest News

PCB
High PCB levels detected in two Wallingford Elementary preschool classrooms
Data has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on students’ learning and their...
High PCB levels detected in two Wallingford Elementary preschool classrooms
Vt. DOC and CoreCivic sign $21M deal to house prisoners out-of-state
Grant Brook in Ludlow was heavily impacted by flooding in July.
Wildlife Watch: Biologists investigate flood impacts on Ludlow stream