Isle La Motte Selectboard selects new town clerk

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Isle La Motte’s selectboard chose their interim town clerk Tuesday.

The town selected, Vickie Buswell. She will act as town clerk until they find a permanent replacement.

This after several town officials resigned following concerns of local spending from the former selectboard chair.

As Buwell took her seat into her new role, Mary-Catherine Graziano, the Selectboard Chair said “You may sit down, thank you. We really appreciate you, that’s a hard place to sit, and you did it with grace.”

Buswell will start training for the position next week. The town also filled the position of animal control officer.

They still need to find an assistant town clerk.

