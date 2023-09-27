King Street neighborhood public safety survey underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new initiative aims to foster improved relations with Burlington Police.

Starting Wednesday, members of the Vermont Interfaith Alliance will be going door to door in the King Street section of Burlington asking residents to complete a survey about their relationship with the Burlington Police.

Questions include topics such as the prevalence of violent crime and property crime, the degree of safety for children, and mental health and substance use challenges.

