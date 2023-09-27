How to help
Lawson’s brews up limited batch to benefit flood relief

Vermont Strong Pale Ale is now available for a limited time.
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Flood recovery is on tap at Waitsfield brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids.

When the floods hit this summer, Sean Lawson was eager to help in the only way he knew how -- beer. His brewery, Lawson’s Finest Liquids created the Vermont Strong Pale Ale to honor and support flood victims.

“We know that the need is going to go on for months and years as individuals and businesses rebuild here in Vermont,” Lawson said.

The beer can features classic elements of the Green Mountain State and the brew has a grassy, earthy aroma.

“We went with a strong pale ale to fit the Vermont Strong motif,” said Kelly Putnam, Lawson’s director of people and purpose.

But there’s more to the pale ale than just taste. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Vermont Community Foundation’s Flood Response and Recovery Fund. There’s also a QR code on the can that leads to the fundraising page. “We really wanted to rally and find a way to give back, to have a great impact,” Putnam said.

And the cause is collaborative. Lawson’s partnered with over a dozen local breweries to share the beer recipe. They can brew according to Lawson’s recipe or create their own. “Everyone that I spoke with really loved the idea and said resoundingly, ‘Yes, we’d like to take part in the project and contribute to the flood relief efforts,’” Lawson said.

Lawson’s packaged and distributed nearly 10,000 cans last week to sell in-house and at stores around the state. They say they’ve been flying off the shelves.

Though the pale ale was inspired by this summer’s events, staff say the recipe will serve as a fundraising tool for any future disasters, too.

“We wanted to create something that we could activate and mobilize again in the future,” Putnam said.

