Major Killington development moves forward

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major development project in Killington is about to get underway. One that officials say will transform the popular ski town. Killington Forward is a huge public-private development project that will be taking place in this community for many years to come.

“I have a season pass here so I definitely think they are doing things right,” said Paul Luciano of Rochester, N.Y., who was one of dozens of mountain bikers at Killington Wednesday taking advantage of riding and views at the Snowshed Base Lodge.

But eventually, the lodge, along with Ramshead across the road, will be torn down to make way for a new ski village being built buy the developer Great Gulf. The project will include about 225 residences and more than 32,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Bringing in a ski village, ski in and ski out for residents and folks wanting to stay here as well as more animation not only in the winter time but also year-round,” said Amy Laramie with Killington Mountain Resort. She says that includes more events like live music.

But first, infrastructure improvements are needed to the access road to the tune of around $47 million. The improvements will re-grade the slope, increase pedestrian safety, and bring a much-needed water supply up the mountain.

According to the town manager, the potential development does not end at the ski village. “Eventually we hope that we can have a designated village center around Route 4 and place affordable housing there,” said town manager Michael Ramsey.

Tax increment financing, which voters approved back in March, will make the initial infrastructure improvements possible. Chris Carr is a local business owner and on Killington’s select board. “This is the largest TIF district that has ever been created,” Carr said.

TIF essentially allows the town to use tax revenue from the future development to pay back loans. Killington recently secured an $18 million loan from USDA rural development for the road upgrades. Initial estimates forecast $285 million in taxable value added to the town’s grand list and while Carr says the new development will be a direct competitor to his business, the project will benefit the region as a whole.

“I think it says a lot to the state that there is needed growth in certain areas. Especially to take your badly needed infrastructure needs, road and water. Clean water which is water Vermont is all about,” Carr said.

Vermont is also all about its recreation. “You know I am all for progressing outdoor tourism,” Luciano said.

A groundbreaking will take place on October 4th to signify the water portion of the project. One piece in a much larger puzzle that’s helping this community move forward.

