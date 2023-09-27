NEK struggles with high demand for driver’s education classes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lack of driving instructors and private driver’s ed programs is causing problems in rural Vermont towns, leading to long waits to get a license for students.

“We did have the concern of should I do it in the summer, get it over with, or should I wait?” said St. Johnsbury Academy Senior Christian Adames.

It’s a balancing act for students in Vermont trying to get behind the wheel. They’re either paying for a private instructor as an underclassman or waiting until they’re given priority as an upperclassman in their school’s program. Either way, spots are tight.

St. Johnsbury Academy has a daily program for students but has also expanded to private night programming to meet the needs of others in the community.

“They run 20 students approximately, we run them over a six-week period so we can put through 40 students over a six-month period, and we have continuous classes,” said St. Johnsbury Academy driving instructor Richard Kearney.

Kearney works alongside part-time staff members from morning until night teaching students and helping roll out simulators to bolster the program. But no matter where you learn behind the wheel—

“We do have a lack of driver educators that’s being addressed and has been addressed by usually college-level courses for our driver ed teachers,” said Kearney.

Kearney, who has been a Vermont instructor for over a decade, says oftentimes the ideal instructor candidate is a career changer.

That’s why Shawn McGarvin is getting in the game, launching NEK Driving School as he transitions out of law enforcement.

“The kids in my class right now are between 15 and 16 years old and want to get their license a little earlier than wait a couple of years. Several of them have jobs and their parents are bringing them to their job back and forth,” said McGarvin.

It’s proving a worthy endeavor, as his program is the only private option in Essex County and one of two in Caledonia County.

“I got a couple of students that live in Island Pond that go to North Country. I got several that live in Lyndonville, St. J., Barnett, Ryegate, Newark,” said McGarvin.

The thinking in the kingdom seems to be the more safe programming to get kids behind the wheel, the better.

The DMV has a list of driver’s ed programming options for the Northeast Kingdom for any students getting ready to start driving.

