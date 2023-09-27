How to help
New York’s concealed carry laws face challenges by state an federal courts

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state supreme judge is taking aim at New York’s concealed carry legislation.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that the state just learned Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas moved for an emergency conference to remove New York’s concealed carry laws.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act took effect in September of last year, and included a strengthened requirement for carry permits and prohibiting guns in sensitive places. Now it is expected to be back before a judge.

“The next step is that Clarence Thomas has moved for an emergency conference to try and dismantle this. They are dead set on placating their NRA donors and supporters, and we are the ones left to clean it up. We are working really hard to ensure that new Yorkers are safe,” said Gov. Hochul.

North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she’s is glad Justice Thomas is considering a challenge to the law.

She said in a statement, “taxing law-abiding New Yorkers and delaying and denying their second amendment rights must end, full stop. I will do everything possible to bring this unconstitutional siege on our God-given right to bear arms to a grinding halt.”

Justice Thomas is expected to bring the case next week.

Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital brings back mask mandate
Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital brings back mask mandate
