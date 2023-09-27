How to help
Pipe Dream? It’s decision time on Burlington’s long-simmering proposal to heat buildings with wood-fired steam

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For nearly two decades, Jan Schultz pushed local leaders to improve the efficiency of Burlington’s wood-fired electricity plant. A retired software engineer who served on the board of the Burlington Electric Department in the early 1980s, Schultz is painfully aware of how much energy the city-owned Joseph C. McNeil Generating Station wastes.

About 75 percent of the heat used to make steam at the 50-megawatt facility escapes through the plant’s soaring smokestack and its smaller twin cooling towers, which release billowing white plumes into the sky above the Intervale plant.

In 2007, Schultz co-founded a citizen’s group called Burlington District Energy System. Its goal: harness the wasted heat and pump it into a network of pipes to warm homes and businesses so that they will no longer rely on fossil fuels. Schultz has been such a staunch advocate that a former general manager of Burlington Electric once called him the “spiritual leader” of the effort. But as a moment of truth looms, Schultz is having a crisis of faith.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

