Plattsburgh mayor says short-term rental ban unnecessary

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As New York City and communities around the country look to expand housing by banning short-term rentals like Airbnb, Plattsburgh’s mayor says it’s a move that is not needed yet, but he says he is interested in other regulations and taxation of the properties.

A group of residents in Plattsburgh have been calling for a ban on short-term rentals in the city, arguing that the rentals raise public safety concerns and impact available housing.

“As far as it’s creating any sort of shortage for the rental - that conversation is not really valid because it really is such a small portion of the inventory,” said Lindsay Boulerice, who owns several Airbnbs and LB House to Home Realty in Plattsburgh. She says there are around 90 active Airbnb rentals in the city, making up three percent of available multi-family rentals.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he hasn’t found anything indicating that short-term rentals are a big issue in the city when compared to other areas across the state. “We do not have every person owning a property trying to do short-term rentals, we simply do not have the tourist capacity and the tourist influx like Municipalities like Lake Placid and other areas,” he said. “If it came to the point where we are really oversaturating the area as far as Airbnb goes, then I would say maybe then we can start having this conversation.”

Boulerice agrees the business model can saturate tourist towns, but like Rosenquest says those effects aren’t being felt in the city.

However, the mayor says the city, with the council’s approval, does plan to implement new regulations for short-term rentals.

Those new rules would be a permitting and inspection process that is similar to longer-term rentals in Plattsburgh, and also a new city tax that is currently in use by the county.

“Looking at capitalizing on that opportunity through small occupancy tax -- which again, speaking with the host, the Airbnb host -- they are not against that either,” Rosenquest said. It’s a regulation model that Rosenquest says is already in practice across New York. “These are not new. We are not inventing any of this. These are ideas that have been applied across the state that we are looking at what makes the most sense for us.”

