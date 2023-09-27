Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating another incident of a child being approached by a suspicious driver on their way to school.

It happened Wednesday morning. Burlington School District officials say a student reported that they were approached on a street near the Sustainability Academy by a man in a silver pickup and wearing a red baseball hat. The student said the man asked if they wanted a ride. The student said no, ran to school, and reported it to staff. The district says they are working with the police.

The incident is similar to several reports earlier in the summer and officials are reminding parents to review safety tips with children.

