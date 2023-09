MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richmond man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Route 15 in Morrisville.

Morristown Police say it happened Saturday afternoon just west of Park Street. They say Michael Poulin, 72, lost control on a turn and crashed.

He died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

