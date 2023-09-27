Vermont Fish and Wildlife offers advice for tree stand use

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some Vermonters, hunting is a family tradition. While the apple may not fall far from the tree, officials want to make sure you don’t fall out of the tree at all.

Tree stands help hunters stay hidden from deer, but Vermont Fish and Wildlife says its important to follow some basic tips. They say to only use live, straight trees, always wear a harness, and stay at a safe height.

They’re also reminding hunters that all stands must be labeled with their name and address.

