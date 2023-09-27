Vermont Green nominated for BBC Green Sport Award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been about two and a half months since Vermont Green FC wrapped its 2023 campaign, but on Monday, the club got tapped for a special honor.

The British Broadcasting Corporation just announced the nominees for its “Green Sport Awards,” a program that seeks to recognize athletes, teams, and sporting organizations from around the world shining a spotlight on environmental issues. VGFC is nominated for the “Grassroots Organization of the Year” award for their work on reducing carbon emissions and focus on sustainable materials.

They’re nominated alongside groups from the UK, Africa, and California.

“This is a recognition not just of the work that’s being done by our club and our players and our staff,” said club co-founder Pat Infurna. “It’s really a recognition of Vermont and the community that’s that’s attached itself to this club. Because what we are is really just a reflection of work that’s being done at multiple levels all across our state. We hope that this model is prioritizing environmental justice, prioritizing kind of a bigger mission and a bigger drive to get the community behind something that’s more than just a sport. We hope that’s something that can be a model for other clubs around the country, around the world. And hopefully recognitions like this from BBC Sport will serve as some inspiration.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.