Vt. DOC and CoreCivic sign $21M deal to house prisoners out-of-state

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s corrections department has signed a new contract to house Vermont inmates out of state.

DOC and CoreCivic, who operates the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi signed a $21 million dollar deal, two year deal, to house up to 300 inmates.

Right now CoreCivic hold 126 Vermonters inside their prison.

In a statement, Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml says staffing and space force the state to house inmates out of state saying, ”our correctional facilities do not have adequate space to house an additional 126 individuals without compromising the safety and wellbeing of our incarcerated population.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.