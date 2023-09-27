How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. DOC and CoreCivic sign $21M deal to house prisoners out-of-state

(MGN)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s corrections department has signed a new contract to house Vermont inmates out of state.

DOC and CoreCivic, who operates the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi signed a $21 million dollar deal, two year deal, to house up to 300 inmates.

Right now CoreCivic hold 126 Vermonters inside their prison.

In a statement, Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml says staffing and space force the state to house inmates out of state saying, ”our correctional facilities do not have adequate space to house an additional 126 individuals without compromising the safety and wellbeing of our incarcerated population.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Woman dies after being hit by car in South Burlington
Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
John Neville
Vt. man with history of disturbances arrested again
The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in...
New owner for Mac’s Markets
Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby

Latest News

prison
Vt. DOC and CoreCivic sign $21M deal to house prisoners out-of-state
PCB
High PCB levels detected in two Wallingford Elementary preschool classrooms
Data has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on students’ learning and their...
High PCB levels detected in two Wallingford Elementary preschool classrooms
File photo
Isle La Motte Selectboard selects new town clerk