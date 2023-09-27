How to help
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flood update

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will provide an update Wednesday morning on ongoing recovery efforts from the devastating floods in July.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window.

It comes as work is underway on temporary housing for some of those who lost their homes in the floods. The city of Montpelier earlier this month signed off on an agreement that will bring 36 FEMA trailers and the needed infrastructure to city-owned property at the former Montpelier Elks Country Club.

FEMA has so far paid out over $18 million to homeowners and renters impacted by flooding. The average payment is around $7,000. FEMA extended individual assistance to mid-October, but they’re urging people to keep applying or appealing if they are denied.

