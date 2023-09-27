How to help
Welch takes to Senate floor to advocate for disaster assistance

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch took to the Senate floor Tuesday night to bring the state’s summer floods into the government shutdown discussion.

As the Saturday deadline approaches and deals on the budget have not been reached, Welch expressed his concern for Vermonters if funds dry up. He argued in favor of passing the short-term continuing resolution spending bill which would keep the government funded through November 17. That resolution would include $6 billion dollars for FEMA’s disaster relief fund.

“We have an opportunity to begin the process of keeping government functioning and rejecting the politics of shutdown threats. And we have the opportunity to work together again to replenish the FEMA disaster relief, the farm relief, that’s so essential so that our citizens who have been in harm’s way can get the recovery funds that they need,” Welch said.

The Senate approved the measure but the House has not been able to reach a deal, with some hard-right Republicans holding out for spending cuts.

