Will government shutdown delay flood recovery?

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - While FEMA workers are expected to continue to deliver flood relief if a federal government shutdown happens this weekend, state officials say a longer shutdown could have impacts on the recovery.

Kyle Richardson bought his first home in Barre seven months ago. His whole neighborhood was slammed by this summer’s floods. $178,000 of damage just for me. and that’s not including outside,” Richardson said. Three months on, he is still waiting on most of his insurance money --which won’t cover any of his personal belongings. “We lost everything. There was nothing salvageable in this house. I had four feet in my kitchen and living room. Everything was gone.”

FEMA paid out about $5,000 but he is still mucking out his garage and trying to find a way to replace his boiler.

As the weather turns colder, Vermont officials are scrambling to get people hooked up to heat or get them into temporary housing.

Just shy of 50 families will be moving into FEMA trailers. Many of them will be placed at the former Montpelier Elks Country Club which is now owned by the city. A typical trailer has furniture, a kitchen, and two bedrooms. They are fully equipped with electric heat, running water, and other utilities.

FEMA has so far paid out over $19.8 million to 5,907 homeowners and renters impacted by flooding. But in anticipation of the federal spigot being shut off, the Scott administration is ordering all state agencies to draw down all the federal funds they can.

Unlike past shutdowns, Vermont currently has $2 billion cash on hand. “We have a decent cushion. But as the weeks go by and as the months go by, it would become challenging for us to operate. We don’t anticipate that being an issue but you never know,” said Vermont Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin.

State officials say that in addition to FEMA continuing to operate, funding for long-term damage most likely will not be delayed

Back in Barre, Richardson is thankful for his family and community for helping him but he worries about those without similar support are being left behind. “If you don’t have a supportive family such as I did and you don’t have any means, you’re lost,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state is appealing to the feds for more help. Governor Scott Wednesday submitted a Major Disaster Declaration request to President Biden to help with the cost of infrastructure in Addison and Rutland Counties from storms from August 3rd to the 5th. There’s no word yet on when a decision will be made.

