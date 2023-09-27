Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With her trial expected to start next week, The Addison County woman accused of killing her husband at a Hinesburg trailhead wants a new lawyer.

Angela Auclair was arrested in 2019 following the shooting death of her husband, David Auclair. Her son, Kory Lee George, has said she pulled the trigger and is expected to testify against her.

Auclair on Wednesday said she doesn’t believe her lawyer, Robert Sussman, has provided adequate legal representation by not keeping her informed on how the case has progressed.

Prosecutors say Auclair is trying to create grounds for an appeal if she is convicted.

