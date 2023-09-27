Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With her trial expected to start next week, The Addison County woman accused of killing her husband at a Hinesburg trailhead wants a new lawyer.
Angela Auclair was arrested in 2019 following the shooting death of her husband, David Auclair. Her son, Kory Lee George, has said she pulled the trigger and is expected to testify against her.
Auclair on Wednesday said she doesn’t believe her lawyer, Robert Sussman, has provided adequate legal representation by not keeping her informed on how the case has progressed.
Prosecutors say Auclair is trying to create grounds for an appeal if she is convicted.
Related Stories:
Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom
Hinesburg murder suspect faces new charges
Plea deal reached in federal case involving Vt. murder suspect
Hinesburg murder suspect close to plea deal
Wife charged in Hinesburg murder awaits trial behind bars
Police charge Williston man in shooting death of stepfather
Police say man found dead in Hinesburg was homicide victim
Neighbors had worried about safety where homicide happened
Search warrant executed in Hinesburg homicide
Weapon used in Hinesburg homicide found; victim’s stepson in custody
Stepson of murdered Hinesburg man to remain in jail
Investigators still focused on homicide victim’s stepson
Police arrest wife in connection with Hinesburg homicide
Prosecutors name suspect in Hinesburg murder
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.