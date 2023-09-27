How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Our streak of sunny, warm days and clear, cool nights will continue for as far out as we can see.

There will be some patchy frost again overnight, especially in parts of the northern White Mountains in northern NH. But after this Wednesday night, it won’t be getting quite as chilly at night. And daytime temperatures will be slowly rising as we go through the weekend. As we get into the start of next week, we will be making a run at the 80 degree mark in Burlington.

Fall foliage is starting to take off now, with bright colors already showing up in the Adirondacks and the higher elevations of the Green & White Mountains.

Try to get outside and enjoy as much of this MAX Advantage Weather as possible. Enjoy! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

