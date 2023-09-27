BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! It was a cool and frosty start to our day as some communities in the Arindacks woke up to temperatures right around freezing. Not only was it frost, but it was foggy as well. Any leftover morning fog will gradually burn off here through the rest of the morning. For our Wednesday, we’ll look at a mixture of sun and a few clouds as high temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 60s. A little bit of upper-level smoke from wildfires burning to our north in Canada will arrive through the day. The smoke is high enough that air quality is not a concern, but it could make the sky a bit hazy through the afternoon. Tonight could shape up to be another cool night as some in the Adirondacks and the Northeast Kingdom again see lows in the 30s.

The rest of this week is looking lovely as well. We could see a few more clouds overhead for Friday and a shower or two across the central and southern portions of the area. Temperatures gradually climb a degree or so each day.

As the first few days of October roll around, we could be talking about summer-like warmth as some could approach the 80-degree mark for both Sunday and Monday. That is nearly 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

For now, get out and enjoy this lovely stretch of fall weather. Fall colors should begin to pop real soon as these cool nights and dry and sunny days help the transition.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

