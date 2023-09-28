3 people die in a crash involving 4 vehicles in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - Three people have died following a crash involving four vehicles in New Hampshire, police said.

An SUV side-swiped two vehicles on a road and rear-ended a third on Route 3 before it crossed the road and hit a tree stump on Wednesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

The SUV driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not released.

One of the other drivers suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)