How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Angela Auclair confers with her lawyer - File
Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour, among nation’s highest
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, South Carolina agents say
File photo
WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis
Sen. Bernie Sanders/File
Sanders, Balint weigh in on potential government shutdown