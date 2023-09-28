Adirondack region welcomes new hotels

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A slew of new hotels have gone up across the Adirondacks to accommodate the area’s growing tourism needs. That includes the new Lodge at Schroon Lake, which officials say should provide a boost to the local economy.

“Having an adequate number of hotel rooms is crucial,” said Jane Hooper with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism. She says seven new hotels have either opened or will be soon, adding 500 new rooms to the Adirondack region. That includes that includes the 116-room Lodge at Schroon Lake. “This used to be owned by Word of Life, which is a religious organization. They built a new property not too far from here, so this property went up for sale and the owners have renovated the entire property.”

Hooper says in addition to being a destination hotel for the town, the lodge also has a restaurant and event center -- something that has been sorely missing from the area. “Roughly 40% of all people surveyed stay at a resort or motel property when they visit the area,” she said.

For Schroon Lake, the new lodge is a welcome addition to downtown businesses that are close by. “They have been able to find the lodge as a destination, which makes Schroon Lake a destination, which is so nice to see,” said Amanda Ragland, co-owner of the Towne Store. She says foot traffic has increased over the last few months. “Just nice to see more smiling faces in town who have never visited our area.”

A busier Adirondack town and a lodge that has been given a new lease on life. “A lot of these properties have been renovated so they are not new construction at all, which of course leads to sustainability and making sure that these properties live to see another life,” Ragland said.

