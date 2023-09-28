An end to pandemic-era SNAP programming cuts down funds for recipients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some SNAP recipients are dealing with a blow to their benefits.

With pandemic-era programming over, some people went from getting hundreds of dollars a month to just $23. Now, more changes are on the way for SNAP recipients that could make it harder to get benefits.

Richard Miller and Cynthia Stephenson of Burlington are at Feeding Chittenden to get extra food for the week.

“It’s hard going up every week. It’s crazy. Pet Food, rice, basic things like milk have doubled in price,” said Miller.

They receive SNAP Benefits and have through pandemic changes, where 70,000 Vermonters lost extra funding.

Stephenson says she used to live in a motel, and it wasn’t until she moved into her apartment that she felt the pinch.

“I’m just not able to buy any extra. That’s the thing. The rent and the fees have to come first,” said Stephenson.

The duo says they’re thankful for Feeding Chittenden, where executive director Rob Meehan says they too have spent more money to acquire the food they distribute.

“3SquaresVT is so pivotal for helping charitable food, do our work, as well as people,” said Meehan.

It does increase the pressure on these types of food shelves now that there are more changes for those receiving SNAP benefits.

The recently passed Fiscal Responsibility Act requires people between the ages of 18 and 52 to report work activity to receive food benefits for more than three months within a three-year period.

Ivy Enoch with Hunger Free Vermont says roughly 2,500 Vermonters will be subject to these new qualifications.

“We could see several people starting to lose their benefits if they are not reporting work activity,” said Enoch.

She notes there are exceptions, like those who are veterans, homeless, or aged out of foster care.

“Between June and August alone, the Food Bank Network has increased their distribution by over 40%, which is amazing and unsustainable,” said Enoch.

Enoch says Hunger Free Vermont will be working with Vermont’s delegation to try to ensure future federal legislation doesn’t add cuts to the program. Feeding Chittenden is getting ready to lend a hand on the ground.

“We have staff that will help people apply, so that’s one way that we help,” said Meehan.

In the meantime, Miller and Stephenson say they’ll continue visiting the food bank once a week to fill the gap.

“I just really think there needs to be more attention paid to the low-income seniors, people that are disabled, people that are living on fixed incomes,” said Stephenson.

Provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act kick in for SNAP in October.

