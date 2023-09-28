How to help
Authorities warn of VSP phone scam

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are warning about scam calls.

Over the last couple of days, authorities say Vermonters have been getting calls from people pretending to be with the VSP. They say the callers claim the recipient of the call that they are involved in pending legal matters and leave a number to call back.

Officials say it’s a common scam and they suspect the scammer is fishing for identity information. They say if you receive what you believe is a scam call, report it to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program.

“These people tend to pray on the elderly or somebody who wouldn’t think it was a big deal to provide their personal information,” said VSP Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer.

He says if you are summoned for a legal matter, it usually comes in the mail.

