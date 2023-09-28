Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek re-election.

Weinberger was first elected in 2012 and is currently in his 4th three-year term. The 53-year-old Democrat is up for re-election next March. But has announced at a press conference that he will not run again.

In his first term, Weinberger steered the city out of financial turmoil stemming from the mismanagement of Burlington Telecom. The mayor also points to accomplishments renewable energy and infrastructure improvements, like rebuilding the bike path and getting the long-stalled Champlain Parkway project underway. During his tenure, Burlington also saw substantial housing development, including the CityPlace project under construction downtown.

But housing availability and affordability also remains a challenge in Burlington, and the homeless population has exploded over the past few years, with people openly camping in public spaces. The mayor has been criticized for not adequately responding to that and the inter-related problems associated with the opioid epidemic and mental health care shortages.

Weinberger will stay in office until his term expires next March. His successor will be elected on Town Meeting Day.

