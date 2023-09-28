How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek re-election.

Weinberger was first elected in 2012 and is currently in his 4th three-year term. The 53-year-old Democrat is up for re-election next March. But has announced at a press conference that he will not run again.    

In his first term, Weinberger steered the city out of financial turmoil stemming from the mismanagement of Burlington Telecom. The mayor also points to accomplishments renewable energy and infrastructure improvements, like rebuilding the bike path and getting the long-stalled Champlain Parkway project underway.    During his tenure, Burlington also saw substantial housing development, including the CityPlace project under construction downtown.   

But housing availability and affordability also remains a challenge in Burlington, and the homeless population has exploded over the past few years, with people openly camping in public spaces. The mayor has been criticized for not adequately responding to that and the inter-related problems associated with the opioid epidemic and mental health care shortages.

Weinberger will stay in office until his term expires next March. His successor will be elected on Town Meeting Day.

We will have team coverage of the Mayor’s announcement on the Channel 3 News at 4, 5, and 6.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Angela Auclair confers with her lawyer - File
Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer

Latest News

South Burlington Police Thursday identified the woman who died after being hit by a car on...
Police ID victim, driver in fatal pedestrian crash
New Hampshire authorities say they have cracked a three-decade-old missing persons case.
NH authorities solve three-decade old missing persons case
Benjamin Adams
NH authorities solve three-decade old missing persons case
File photo
3 people die in a crash involving 4 vehicles in New Hampshire