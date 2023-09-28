Colchester Police celebrate retirement of long-time chief

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - After forty years of being on the Colchester Police force, Chief Doug Allen has decided to retire.

Thursday was bittersweet for those in attendance as the Colchester Police Department as bid farewell to their long-time chief.

“It’s been quite a ride here, a wonderful ride,” said Chief Doug Allen.

Allen was hired at the department back in 1984. He says he wants to spend more time with his family and travel with his wife, WCAX veteran photographer Shelly Holt Allen.

The department put together a ceremony called the Last Walk in his honor. “It’s been a wonderful career, it really has. It’s always something different. There’s always the ability to make a difference, especially here in Colchester. I have been very fortunate to be involved in a number of different activities here in the community. I have cherished every one of them,” Allen said.

“The biggest thing I am going to miss from Chief Allen is his laughter. You can hear his laugh throughout the entire building. Even though he was the chief -- this is serious business -- he always managed to keep things light with us, keep some humor involved, which is all how we get through the day most times,” said the department’s Mike Akerland.

Allen says hopes the next chief can bring a new perspective to the role. “The mission will be to keep the community as safe as possible, to make those connections in the community, keep those strong. The mission is not going to change, approaches will change, which is what we need to have,” he said.

The Colchester town manager says Lt. Pete Hull will be the interim chief while they look for a new chief.

