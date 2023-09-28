Dartmouth to hold mental health panel discussion with experts

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Surgeons General are gathering in Hanover to talk mental health.

Surgeon general Vivek Murthy and six of his living predecessors will meet at Dartmouth College today for a panel. The conversation surrounds the future of mental health and wellness as they seek solutions to the mental health crisis.

The event is scheduled for today at 1:00 p.m. in Leede Arena, it’s free and open to the public and can be viewed from home via their YouTube channel.

