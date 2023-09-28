How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Heinz creates ‘new’ sauce for Taylor Swift

Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.
Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Heinz is releasing a condiment in honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The limited edition sauce is called “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.“

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)

A Swift fan says that is what she appeared to be eating with chicken tenders at Kelce’s NFL game on Sunday.

The sauce is technically not new. Heinz usually calls it “Kranch,” but a hundred bottles will come with the custom label.

Heinz has not yet said how to get the limited edition sauce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Stowe is one of many communities affected by the redrawing of Vermont's electoral map.
Starbucks arrival brews up controversy in Stowe

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly
File photo
3 people die in a crash involving 4 vehicles in New Hampshire
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing