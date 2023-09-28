Judge denies Sheriff Grismore’s motion to dismiss assault charge
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge denies Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s motion to dismiss a simple assault charge against him.
Sheriff Grismore is caught on video, kicking suspect, Jeremy Burrows, who brought into custody last August.
Surveillance video shows Grismore kicking Burrows in the groin, while he was handcuffed, trying to get him to sit down. The sheriff’s defense claims Burrows was spitting at officers and Grismore’s actions were to protect him and other deputies. Grismore was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Burrows testified in court last Friday, saying after the incident, he was in the hospital experiencing pain in the groin area.
According to court paperwork -- Grismore argues the state does not have admissible evidence to prove he acted recklessly or his actions caused bodily harm.
