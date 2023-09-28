NH authorities solve three-decade old missing persons case
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say they have cracked a three-decade-old missing persons case.
On a June day in 1991, 78-year-old Benjamin Adams left his home in Canaan to go for a walk and never returned. His family said he suffered from dementia.
Then, in November 1996, a hunter found skeletal remains in a wooded area of Hanover. Investigators suspected it was Adams but couldn’t prove it.
Using modern DNA technologies -- and a sample of his son’s DNA -- they were able to confirm that the body was Adams.
Officials are working to get those remains back to his family.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.