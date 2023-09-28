How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NH sheriff pleads not guilty to theft, perjury and falsifying evidence

FILE - Mark Brave smiles as he poses outside the Strafford County Courthouse, Oct. 6, 2020.
FILE - Mark Brave smiles as he poses outside the Strafford County Courthouse, Oct. 6, 2020.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire sheriff accused of stealing $19,000 in county funds pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of theft, perjury and falsifying evidence.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave is accused of using his county credit card to pay for travel to fictitious business meetings with multiple paramours and then lying about it to a grand jury. He was arrested last month and made an initial court appearance Thursday, where he spoke only to request that his bail conditions be modified to allow him to bring his daughter to and from school in Massachusetts. Prosecutors agreed to the request.

Brave, a Democrat elected in 2020 as New Hampshire’s first Black sheriff, said after his arrest that he was innocent and that none of his spending was “due to deceive the county or the people of Strafford County.” He has called the allegations politically and racially motivated. County commissioners, all of whom also are Democrats, have denied his claims.

Brave, who was paid about $83,000 in salary and overtime last year, is on paid leave.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Angela Auclair confers with her lawyer - File
Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer

Latest News

Colchester Police celebrate retirement of long-time chief
Who will step forward to lead the Queen City?
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection
File photo
WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis