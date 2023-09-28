How to help
Outdoor Gear Exchange to reduce Church St. footprint

Outdoor Gear Exchange
File photo
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime outdoor store in Burlington is reducing its presence.

Outdoor Gear Exchange officials say they are reducing the store’s footprint on Church Street. The plan is to close the basement area and move that upstairs. At the same time, they plan to open up a shop at the Essex Experience.

The store says theft has been an issue but the main reason for the change is because there has been less foot traffic downtown, a problem they say that’s impacting other stores and restaurants.

“Now is the time to come down and vote with your pocketbook, because we really need your support to make sure downtown gets through the next three years as we re-build,” said the store’s Marc Sherman.

“I don’t think this is great news for Burlington. They made a pretty significant investment in that building. They have been in Burlington for a long time. I love that store, I think it’s a strong part of the Burlington ethos,” said Kelly Devine with the Burlington Business Association.

Sherman says that because they are reducing, not moving the whole store, they can go back to their full store if conditions improve after CityPlace construction.

The changes are expected to happen in 2024.

