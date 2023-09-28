How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using it.

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

The labels of Wegovy and a diabetes drug called Mounjaro acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage in some people who use them.

Ozempic’s label has been updated to say that as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Stowe is one of many communities affected by the redrawing of Vermont's electoral map.
Starbucks arrival brews up controversy in Stowe

Latest News

A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Police ID victim, driver in fatal pedestrian crash
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Starting Wednesday, members of the Vermont Interfaith Alliance went door to door in the King...
King Street neighborhood public safety survey underway
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip