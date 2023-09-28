How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

People have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Dutch city

Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say that people have been killed in two shootings at a university hospital and a home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. Rotterdam police say on X, formerly Twitter, that they are informing next of kin before releasing any more details.

A suspect has been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and a nearby apartment. Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities say.

Further details were not immediately available.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said. A suspect was later arrested on the hospital’s helipad.

Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armor entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Police later said they arrested a 32-year-old man on the hospital’s helipad and were investigating his possible involvement in both shootings.

Earlier, police said the shooter possibly left the scene on a motorcycle, but they later added that an arrest team was checking the Erasmus Medical Center to establish if he was still in the building.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Stowe is one of many communities affected by the redrawing of Vermont's electoral map.
Starbucks arrival brews up controversy in Stowe

Latest News

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
Students find body near school grounds in Ohio
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say
8th grader Jo Schmidt is blazing a trail as the starting quarterback for the Sullivan Middle...
Middle school girl plays quarterback, makes state football all-star team