Police ID victim, driver in fatal pedestrian crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police Thursday identified the woman who died after being hit by a car on Shelburne Road in South Burlington Monday.

Authorities say Chriss Zuckerman, 59, of Burlington, was crossing the intersection of Fayette Drive near the McDonald’s. around 8:45 p.m. when she was hit by Kristina Sievert, 29, of Burlington, who was headed north. Zuckerman was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Police say Sievert was also taken to the hospital and was screened for drunk driving.

They say the investigation continues.

Related Story:

Woman dies after being hit by car in South Burlington

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.