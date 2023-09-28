Proposed N.H. bill would provide state-funded fentanyl test strips

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire senator is trying to fight overdose deaths with fentanyl test strips.

Senator Maggie Hassan introduced the Advancing Lifesaving Efforts with Rapid Test Strips for Communities Act, or the ALERT Communities Act.

The act would ensure state and local communities can use state opioid response grants to buy to fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

It would also require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to create a research framework for test strip technology.

