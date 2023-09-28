How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pumpkin paradise draws visitors to New Hampshire farm

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINSDALE, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a pumpkin-lovers paradise in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, that draws visitors in with its beauty and gives them a better understanding of how things work down on the farm.

“I would say we are one of the biggest in the Northeast,” said Max Patterson with the Patterson Farm.

They grow potatoes peppers and sod, but it’s the pumpkins that steal the show. And a display on the property turns those pumpkins into a palace. “Get some cool family photos also to see what you can do with the different colors and varieties that we offer,” Patterson said. The different varieties are in bins in the nearby store. A plethora of unique pick-your-own options. “The first reason is for fun, the second is to kind of make people more aware of what we do, what we offer.”

And how the farm runs, including how the pumpkins are pulled from the fields. Who needs trucks when you have old school buses. “They are just a nice safe vessel to carry our pumpkins from the field to the barn,” Patterson said.

Those pumpkins head to the conveyer belt where they are cleaned and sorted. Every year, this farm’s goal is to produce 9,000 bins. Wagon rides bring families into the 300-acre pumpkin field. The displays are the main attraction, but guests leave with a better sense of the overall operation.

“People can get a glimpse of the other end of the business which is filling bins and filling trucks and getting them all over the northeast,” Patterson said.

The farm is open to the public on weekends and anyone is welcome to stop by to check out the display that some might say is “gourd-geous.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Angela Auclair confers with her lawyer - File
Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer

Latest News

pumpkins
Pumpkin paradise draws visitors to New Hampshire farm
Authorities warn of VSP phone scam
File photo
Outdoor Gear Exchange to reduce Church St. footprint
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger/File
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection