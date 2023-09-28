Pumpkin paradise draws visitors to New Hampshire farm

HINSDALE, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a pumpkin-lovers paradise in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, that draws visitors in with its beauty and gives them a better understanding of how things work down on the farm.

“I would say we are one of the biggest in the Northeast,” said Max Patterson with the Patterson Farm.

They grow potatoes peppers and sod, but it’s the pumpkins that steal the show. And a display on the property turns those pumpkins into a palace. “Get some cool family photos also to see what you can do with the different colors and varieties that we offer,” Patterson said. The different varieties are in bins in the nearby store. A plethora of unique pick-your-own options. “The first reason is for fun, the second is to kind of make people more aware of what we do, what we offer.”

And how the farm runs, including how the pumpkins are pulled from the fields. Who needs trucks when you have old school buses. “They are just a nice safe vessel to carry our pumpkins from the field to the barn,” Patterson said.

Those pumpkins head to the conveyer belt where they are cleaned and sorted. Every year, this farm’s goal is to produce 9,000 bins. Wagon rides bring families into the 300-acre pumpkin field. The displays are the main attraction, but guests leave with a better sense of the overall operation.

“People can get a glimpse of the other end of the business which is filling bins and filling trucks and getting them all over the northeast,” Patterson said.

The farm is open to the public on weekends and anyone is welcome to stop by to check out the display that some might say is “gourd-geous.”

